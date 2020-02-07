Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 813,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 536,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

