Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH opened at $292.46 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average of $259.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

