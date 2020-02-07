Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.15 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

