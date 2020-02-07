Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $183.28 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $152.70 and a 12-month high of $184.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.