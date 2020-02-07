Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.