Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.