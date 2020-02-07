Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

