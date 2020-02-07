Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $306.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.20 and a fifty-two week high of $307.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

