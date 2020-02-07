Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after buying an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,567,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,938,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 79,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $31.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

