Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

Shares of ANET opened at $232.52 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

