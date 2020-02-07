Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of LGLV opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $119.54.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.