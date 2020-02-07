Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 27.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $102.95 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

