Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $154.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $121.14 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.