Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap accounts for about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a current ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

