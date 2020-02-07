Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.