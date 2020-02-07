Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $197.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.83 and a one year high of $200.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.