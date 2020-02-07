Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $117.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $118.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

