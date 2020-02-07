Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $33.48.

