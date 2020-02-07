Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

