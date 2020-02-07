Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

