Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,958 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,924,000. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

