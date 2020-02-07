Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,655 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 401.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after buying an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after buying an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,061,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of EMR opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

