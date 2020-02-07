Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,090 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TH Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

NYSE:BABA opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

