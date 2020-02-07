Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,014 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $116.67 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.