Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of PetIQ worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $872.19 million, a P/E ratio of -173.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.89.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

