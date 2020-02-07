Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $48,508,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,936,000.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

