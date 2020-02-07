Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $207.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $157.58 and a 1 year high of $210.30.

