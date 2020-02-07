Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

SYK stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

