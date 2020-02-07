Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.