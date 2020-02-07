Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 22,007 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $60.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.