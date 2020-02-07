Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BLX opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

