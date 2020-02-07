BancorpSouth Bank Invests $2.07 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of GIS opened at $51.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.