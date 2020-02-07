BancorpSouth Bank Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BancorpSouth Bank cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

