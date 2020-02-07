BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

