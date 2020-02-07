BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.07% of Potlatchdeltic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCH. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.