BancorpSouth Bank Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

