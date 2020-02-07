BancorpSouth Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 262,126 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

