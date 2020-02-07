Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is BancorpSouth Bank’s 4th Largest Position

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Bank comprises 3.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.55% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

