BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 2,237 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 303,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 397,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

