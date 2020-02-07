BancorpSouth Bank Purchases 850 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $212.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

