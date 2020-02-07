BancorpSouth Bank Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. BancorpSouth Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,460,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,269,000 after purchasing an additional 359,103 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 571.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,396 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,982,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000.

BLV opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.70. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $106.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

