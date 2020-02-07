BancorpSouth Bank Purchases Shares of 68,209 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

BND opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

