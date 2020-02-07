BancorpSouth Bank Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Eaton by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

