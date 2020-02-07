BancorpSouth Bank Sells 7,640 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.