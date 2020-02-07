BancorpSouth Bank Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 8.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank owned 2.01% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $46,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $116.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43.

