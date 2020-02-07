BancorpSouth Bank Takes Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $43.78 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

