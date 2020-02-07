Bank of America Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 31,104,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,648,263. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.