Bank of Stockton Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,014.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,414.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,285.21. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

