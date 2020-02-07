Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 7,102 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

