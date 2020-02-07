Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.38 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

